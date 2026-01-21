Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Victoria Beckham 'utterly broken' after son Brooklyn's claim that she 'danced inappropriately' on him at wedding to Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn releases explosive statement against his family
It all kicked off on Monday when Brooklyn accused parents David and Victoria of "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship with wife Peltz, also claiming Victoria had behaved "very inappropriately" with him at their wedding and that he had "never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life". Brooklyn said he has no wish to reconcile with the family after listing his grievances.
David has since responded in an interview with CNBC, albeit indirectly.
He said: "I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media... For the good and for the bad. What kids can access these days, it can be dangerous. But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform for my following, for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children. And I have tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids, you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well."
Victoria 'utterly broken' by Brooklyn's statement
Brooklyn's statement explicitly called out Victoria for her alleged behaviour, with the eldest child writing: “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.
“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.
“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."
Now, an insider has told The Sun: “Brooklyn was so embarrassed and his wife so humiliated and furious to have been upstaged.
“She made her feelings very, very clear on the day. It soured the whole evening.
“There was absolutely no malice there; quite the opposite. This has utterly broken her.”
Brooklyn gets support from David's old team-mate
Brooklyn has been supported by an old team-mate of David's since publishing the accusations against his parents. John O’Kane, who was in Manchester United's academy at the same time as David, wrote on X: “I lived with Beckham for few years. Let's just say he likes to be in TOTAL CONTROL and was OBSESSIVE on PERFECTION. If it took Brooklyn to say this and burn down the so-called perfect family. Brand Beckham should not come before your kids no matter what has happened!!”
What comes next for the Beckhams?
David and Victoria have built the Beckham brand as a family friendly one over the years, which is what has made Brooklyn's allegations so shocking. The discord appears to be so deep that Brooklyn won't entertain reconciling with his family and is instead hoping to enjoy a peaceful and prosperous marriage to Peltz. It's a story that's unlikely to dissipate any time soon, however, with sniping from both sides expected to continue into the near future.
As for Inter Miami co-owner David, his professional focus will be on making sure the team is in as good shape as they can possibly be before the new Major League Soccer season starts next month. The first game for Lionel Messi and Co comes against Los Angeles FC on 22 February.
