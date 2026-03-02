USWNT player ratings vs Argentina: Lindsey Heaps leads, Jaedyn Shaw scores as Trinity Rodman injury concern clouds SheBelieves win

The U.S. women’s national team didn’t burst out of the tunnel in their SheBelieves Cup opener against Argentina. It was physical, chippy and uneven early, forcing the backline to think rather than simply circulate.

But when the moment came, the USWNT were clinical. Goals from Lindsey Heaps and Jaedyn Shaw secured a 2-0 win - one built more on composure than flair.

"The amount of pressure they put on us, they made it very, very difficult," Heaps said to TNT following the win. "In a game like that, it's speeding up the tempo...You get the ball, get it back into play quickly and try to catch them off. Because when we're trying to build and create, it's a bit more difficult and its hard to find a solution."

Heaps wore the captain’s armband, and she wore it like a player with 170 caps to her name. Surrounded by a starting XI that totaled just 99 combined appearances, Heaps became the reference point - absorbing double teams, delaying runs, and finding the pockets that others couldn’t. It was fitting that she opened the scoring, settling a lofted delivery from Emma Sears at the top of the box before calmly finishing past Solana Pereyra.

Argentina didn’t fold. They pressed the American backline, forcing Tara Rudd and Kennedy Wesley to play through midfield pressure instead of across it. Claudia Dickey weathered a few nervy moments in goal, and the match never quite lost its edge.

"[Manager] Emma [Hayes] talked about it in the huddle: How do we prepare if we play a team like this in the World Cup. Do we know how to handle it? Do we know what it takes? We're in tournament mode right now." Olivia Moultrie said.

Jaedyn Shaw provided the exhale. After scoring a brace the last time these sides met, she once again delivered, curling a second-half strike beyond Pereyra to give the U.S. breathing room. Even as substitutions rolled through and the tempo stretched, the edge remained - scrappy, vocal, unsettled until the final whistle. The only concern, outside of an uneven showing, will be for Trinity Rodman. The forward appeared to deal with a back injury in extra time, a worry due to her history with ailments in that area.

The USWNT will next face Canada on March 4 in Columbus, Ohio, in their second match of the SheBelieves Cup tournament.

"We got the 2-0 win, maybe it's not the prettiest, but now we got to face Canada, and it's a different kind of game we have to solve," Heaps said.

GOAL rates the USWNT’s players from their 2-0 SheBelieves Cup win over Argentina at GEODIS Stadium ...