Trinity Rodman's back, Jaedyn Shaw in form, and big decisions ahead for Emma Hayes: Five keys as USWNT face Canada

The USWNT will face Canada in the tournament’s second game, renewing one of the region’s longest-running matchups.

The two sides have met 67 times, most recently on July 2, 2025, when the U.S. rolled to a 3-0 win. Their SheBelieves Cup meetings, though, have a habit of producing drama. The most memorable came in 2024, when former U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher made four saves in a penalty shootout before calmly converting the winning kick herself to seal a 5-4 victory.

This year’s edition of the rivalry looks a little different. Christine Sinclair is no longer leading Canada’s attack, and Sophia Wilson isn’t around to provide goals for the United States. Instead, a younger group has taken center stage.

Lindsey Heaps, with 171 caps, is the most experienced player on the U.S. roster. In Sunday’s win over Argentina, she started alongside 10 teammates who combined for just 99 caps. Canada’s squad blends youth and experience as well, with six players over the 50-cap mark and college standout Annabelle Chukwu of Notre Dame included in the group.

Both teams arrive unbeaten after the opening round - Canada following a dominant win over Colombia and the U.S. after a chaotic 2-0 victory against Argentina.

That result, though, came with plenty of questions after controversial calls, frightening injury moments, and even a hair-pulling incident.

GOAL takes a look at five keys for the USWNT as they prepare to face Canada.