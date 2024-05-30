Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent and the USMNT stars who most need a transfer in the summer window - ranked

Transfer season is upon us, and a bunch of American stars will potentially be on the move ahead of the 2024-25 campaign

Transfer season never ends, even during a summer full of tournaments. The Copa America, European Championship and Olympics are all set for this summer, but that's doesn't halt the reports and rumors. If anything, it sends them into overdrive.

The U.S. men's national team isn't immune to the silliness. After a standout season of transfers from several of the team's top stars, several others are now being linked with moves of their own heading into a busy summer of international duty.

Copa America will be massive in that regard, with the tournament serving as a big shop window for clubs all over the world to look into. Many scouts, coaches and sporting directors will be keeping a close eye on the USMNT, a team that has several players that both could, and should, be on the move.

But who are those players and why should they be looking to move on? GOAL takes a look at the USMNT stars most in need of transfers this summer...