USMNT star Weston McKennie reacts to Panenka penalty woe for Jonathan David & explains why he is enjoying another new role at Juventus

The Canadian frontman has, unsurprisingly, come in for criticism from Juventus supporters. Those working alongside him will not, however, be pointing any fingers when it comes to opening the new year with two dropped points.

McKennie told reporters: “He doesn’t have to apologise to the team. This is football. We have to support him and keep his head up. He shouldn’t think about it anymore, hopefully he’ll score in the next match.”

David has mustered just three goals for Juve since joining them in the summer of 2025, with his only effort in Serie A coming way back on August 24. Bianconeri boss Luciano Spalletti said of the 25-year-old, who is still finding his feet in Italy: “David is in good shape, he is a top professional who is able to get into the move no matter what area of the pitch he is in. It’s disappointing he isn’t at the moment confident enough to show all his quality, but he can be a top finisher in the box. He has what it takes to be an incredible marksman.”

