'He’s annoyed with how things are going' - Former USMNT striker Herculez Gomez believes Lionel Messi is getting frustrated with his teammates despite Inter Miami victory
The former USMNT forward highlighted the Argentine's demanding standards and the growing pressure on the star-studded team to deliver results
- Gomez points to Messi's frustration when teammates don’t meet his levels
- Notes contrast between typically composed demeanor and recent reactions
- Inter Miami faces Minnesota United next in MLS