USMNT's Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah struggle to get involved in AC Milan's 3-3 draw over Cagliari

The American duo enjoyed some bright moments but were unable to affect the result as Paulo Fonseca's side settled for a tie

  • Christian Pulisic started, had limited impact
  • Yunus Musah seldom involved in 10-minute cameo
  • Milan seventh in Serie A after 11 games
