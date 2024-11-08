GOAL US takes a look at some of the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, with Pulisic, Wright looking to impress

Christian Pulisic is among the best players in world soccer at the moment. This is something we already knew. The USMNT winger is doing it all for Milan, and delivering on the kind of quality that was always there. He is, in truth, must-watch every week - whether you're a U.S. loyalist or not.

But he's not the only American in Europe worth keeping an eye on over the next few days. With U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino likely set to announce his squad for the upcoming Nations League quarterfinal clash against Jamaica this weekend, there will be a number of big names looking to find their best ahead of the camp. Malik Tillman, in and out of form for PSV, will hope to tap into what he showed against Girona midweek. Haji Wright, meanwhile, faces immense scrutiny with Coventry City bringing in a new manager. And, as ever, the Weston McKennie-Tim Weah duo find themselves in an uncertain situation at Juventus.

It should make for an interesting weekend of action. With serious questions to be asked as to who Pochettino could select in his starting XI, there is room here for a late push. GOAL US breaks it all down with a look ahead at some of the biggest storylines with Americans Abroad this weekend.