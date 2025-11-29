'Unbelievable' - Luis Enrique shocked by horror challenge on PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier during Monaco defeat

Speaking to BeIN Sports, Chevalier admitted the severity of what had unfolded: "As for my ankle, listen... I think everyone saw it... I think my career could have taken a different turn today, and I was very lucky. I didn't dwell on it; it was over. But I think sometimes there are certain actions you have to avoid. Today I just know that I was very lucky and that I'll be able to continue playing football every week."

While Luis Enrique is known for avoiding refereeing debates, he could barely hide his disbelief when questioned about the incident.

"He was very lucky today," he told BeIN Sports. "I think...I'm not going to say anything more because it's not my job, but it's incredible...Lucas Chevalier was very lucky."

