BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Jadon-Sancho(C)Getty Images
Richard Mills

'Unbelievable!' - Jadon Sancho reacts after becoming a Champions League finalist with Borussia Dortmund as Man Utd loanee gets the better of Kylian Mbappe & PSG again

Jadon SanchoBorussia DortmundKylian MbappeManchester UnitedParis Saint-GermainChampions LeagueParis Saint-Germain vs Borussia DortmundPremier League

Jadon Sancho says it's an "unbelievable" feeling to reach a Champions League final after helping Borussia Dortmund knock out Paris Saint-Germain.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Dortmund knock PSG out of Champions League
  • Man Utd loanee Sancho stars in both semi-final games
  • Describes 'unbelievable' achievement of reaching final
Article continues below

Editors' Picks