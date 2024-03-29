Tyler Adams has no time to waste - America's captain is ready to prove himself once more in the Premier League as USMNT Copa America preparation continues

The midfielder is getting closer to full fitness and, after a strong international break, it's time to make an impact at Bournemouth

With a swing of his right foot, Tyler Adams made an announcement to the world. He'd been gone for a long time, out of the spotlight and, for some, out of mind. But with that one kick of the ball, he left no doubt: he was back.

Back in the U.S. men's national team fold, Adams' thunderous strike gave his side a 1-0 lead over Mexico enroute to yet another CONCACAF Nations League triumph. He's back for Bournemouth now as well, as he looks to propel himself back into the squad for his first real club minutes in nearly a year.

And it all comes at the perfect time. Adams' return comes just months before the Copa America, where he'll almost certainly be a key player for the USMNT. The U.S. captain at the 2022 World Cup, Adams, as the CONCACAF Nations League reminded us, is still one hell of a player, even when nowhere near full fitness.

Article continues below

He'll have a few months to get closer to his peak, of course, with there still being plenty of games and benchmarks to hit before the Copa kicks off. The important thing for now, though, is that Adams is back and is ready to play.