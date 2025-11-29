Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
Trouble at Man City? Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola in tense exchange after striker fires blank in Leeds win
Man City hold on for 'wild' win
City looked to be cruising to a comfortable victory on Saturday when Foden gave the home side a first-minute lead before Josko Gvardiol doubled their advantage. Second-half goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha set up a dramatic finale, before Foden grabbed the winner in stoppage-time. After the contest, the England international admitted he had not been in many games like that, with the 25-year-old also stressing they are not out of this Premier League title race.
"It's up there as one of the wildest games. We had full control in the first half. They changed their system in the second half and we couldn't get going," he said. "It was a frustrating half. But when there was a short break the manager got us together and we adapted to their formation. We had a few half chances and finally I've found a bit of space and found the bottom of the net. There are still things we can improve. We're delighted with the result. The title race is never straightforward. There's always ups and downs and periods where you can't seem to get going and we've had that. The belief and togetherness came through at the end. Hopefully that's the case today that we can kick on from here. But you never know what to expect. I was so hungry today to play and prove to myself I could still score goals. I missed a few chances against Newcastle and wanted to put it right."
Haaland consoled by Guardiola
While City got the crucial three points, this was the third game in a row where Haaland hasn't scored for the club, albeit he is still the league's top scorer (14) by far. As fans filtered out of the stadium, the Norwegian international cut a frustrated figure, prompting Guardiola to try and console him.
Guardiola backs Haaland
The former Borussia Dortmund man is still waiting for his 100th City goal. However, Guardiola knows it will not be long before he reaches that milestone.
"He will do it. He will do it in the next game," Guardiola said with a smile. "Just we talk about rest. He has a huge body. Minutes, minutes, in that moment you’re fresh. Rest [is] not just the legs [pointing to his head]. It's not like Phil [Foden] or Jeremy [Doku], they can rest. Erling is a big man. We need him so much."
The former Bayern Munich manager admitted this game was a "struggle" for his side, but gave credit to Leeds for how they improved in the second half. He also heaped praise on Foden for his brace, with the playmaker returning to something near his best form.
"After Daniel [Farke] changed shape, long balls to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha running behind, it was always a struggle. That emotion is part of the football. We had the chances and at the end finally we found our goal," he added. "It's not the first time we saw that. A thousand, thousand, million times he’s [Foden] done it. The quality, shooting, strong. Like his goal against West Ham to win the Premier League. Phil has to be around the box. Shoot or pass. His finishing is so quick. Phil is doing a really good season."
What comes next for Haaland's Man City?
City, who are up to second in the Premier League, will hope they can build on this victory when they travel to Fulham on Tuesday night. Guardiola's side were beaten by Newcastle United last weekend and then fell to a shock defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in midweek, so this Leeds win comes at the right time. Incidentally, not many would be surprised if Haaland ends this mini dry spell next time out.
