Trent Alexander-Arnold set for two months out after Real Madrid confirm timeline for thigh injury
Alexander-Arnold set to miss two months through thigh injury
Alexander-Arnold picked up his latest injury during Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Athletic Club, pulling up early in the second half after delivering his first La Liga assist at San Mames. The right-back immediately signalled towards the bench and required treatment before being withdrawn, prompting concern given his recent absence with a hamstring issue. Real Madrid’s subsequent medical tests confirmed a muscular injury to the rectus femoris in his left quadriceps, with reports estimating an absence of roughly two months.
This setback continues a disrupted opening spell at the Santiago Bernabeu for the former Liverpool defender, who has managed only sporadic appearances due to persistent muscular problems. Earlier in the season, he missed around six weeks with a hamstring strain and Spanish media have openly questioned whether he has fully adapted to Los Blancos’ intensity. The latest injury, therefore, arrives at a time when the 27-year-old was just beginning to find rhythm after limited involvement across competitions.
His withdrawal also highlights Real Madrid’s growing vulnerability in wide defensive areas, with Dani Carvajal already sidelined until early 2026. Xabi Alonso now faces the delicate task of reorganising his defensive structure in the middle of an intense fixture list that includes domestic and European commitments.
Valverde and Asencio to play stopgap yet again for Alonso
Alexander-Arnold’s prolonged spell on the sidelines deepens Real Madrid’s ongoing defensive issues, particularly as they compete for top honours while managing a mounting injury list. The absence of both established right-backs leaves Alonso increasingly reliant on makeshift solutions, with Federico Valverde or Raul Asencio emerging as potential stopgaps. Such adjustments risk disrupting the stability Madrid have been trying to restore amid inconsistent defensive displays across recent weeks.
This is not the first time Madrid have had to navigate long absences in the right-back position, with Carvajal suffering multiple physical setbacks over recent seasons. As a result, the burden on Valverde, naturally a midfielder, may increase significantly, potentially limiting his influence in central areas where he normally provides athleticism and ball progression. With tactical balance already affected in several matches, Madrid must now redistribute responsibilities across the squad to compensate for the weakened flank.
The packed winter calendar will see the team navigate domestic fixtures while preparing for the Spanish Super Cup, meaning Alonso must maintain competitive performance levels without two senior specialists in the same role. The situation also increases pressure on senior leaders throughout the squad, who must preserve results as Madrid face growing scrutiny following a mixed run of performances.
Alexander-Arnold will need careful recuperation
The rectus femoris injury diagnosed by Madrid’s medical team is a particularly troublesome setback for players relying on acceleration, long passing and overlapping runs, all fundamental aspects of Alexander-Arnold’s game. Such injuries often require careful rehabilitation to avoid recurrence, especially for a player who has already suffered a major hamstring strain earlier in the campaign. The club are therefore expected to take a cautious approach and avoid rushing him back into action.
The 27-year-old’s debut season has already been affected by fitness concerns, reducing his ability to settle into Madrid’s tactical structure and contribute consistently in a new league. His limited minutes have also prevented him from developing the attacking rhythm and defensive chemistry typically expected of a full-back in this system.
Alexander-Arnold will likely only return in February
Real Madrid are expected to confirm a more precise return timeline closer to the end of December or the start of the new year, but early estimates point to an absence of eight to ten weeks, ruling Alexander-Arnold out until early 2026. Xabi Alonso will need to rely on Valverde, Asencio or potential tactical tweaks to ensure continuity in the right-back role during one of the busiest stretches of the season.
Once Alexander-Arnold returns, Madrid will hope he can regain fitness swiftly and contribute decisively to the second half of the campaign, though his disrupted rhythm may require a gradual reintegration into the squad.
