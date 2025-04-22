Is Trent Alexander-Arnold actually making the right call joining Real Madrid? Liverpool are more primed for success than Los Blancos, and homegrown right-back may regret quitting Arne Slot's project

The Spanish champions seem to be locked in as the defender's next destination, but he should have second thoughts about heading to Spain

It had to be him. It just had to be him. After three became two and two became one, you just knew Trent Alexander-Arnold was going to have his say.

So much of his last four months has been centred around a prospective move to Real Madrid when his Liverpool contract expires in the summer. The prospect of walking away from his boyhood club for the bright lights and untold riches of Los Blancos, with he as their next ‘Galactico’, has felt more like a procession than a possibility.

Yet amid rising unrest from Merseyside and Madrid’s own fall-off over the last month or so, swapping red for white doesn’t seem like the fanciful idea it was not long ago. The emotion of Alexander-Arnold’s clincher at Leicester City to move within one more win of the Premier League title was telling in one word, the image of his shirt hanging off the corner flag in front of the away end worth a thousand more.

So here are the big questions: Why does this have to be the end? Could Alexander-Arnold really play the most badass hand and reject Madrid?