Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Tino Livramento? History-making former England right-back makes 2026 World Cup pick & reveals who he would ‘discard’

England made light work of their World Cup qualification campaign, picking up maximum points through eight fixtures while conceding zero goals. There are tougher challenges to come, but belief is building in a star-studded squad.

The Three Lions are loaded with talent in just about every position, with Tuchel being charged with the task of piecing together a winning formula. He has shuffled his pack at times, giving a number of players opportunities to impress, and has two more friendly fixtures against Uruguay and Japan to come in March before 26 seats on a plane to North America are handed out.

One of his toughest calls will be determining who to take at right-back - with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Tino Livramento, Djed Spence and Kyle Walker all in contention there.