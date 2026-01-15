'Has been on the club's shortlist' - Man Utd legend Jaap Stam urges club to sign 'dream' Barcelona ace in January

The saga linking De Jong to United is one of the longest-running in recent transfer history, dating back to the summer of 2022. Stam confirmed that the interest is not merely media speculation but a concrete desire from the club that has persisted through managerial changes.

“My dream signing for Manchester United in the January transfer window would be Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona,” Stam declared to Covers.com World Cup betting. “United should always be looking at players who can make them play better football, and Frenkie has been on the club’s shortlist ever since Erik ten Hag was in charge.”

Stam’s endorsement comes from a place of deep familiarity. having observed De Jong’s rise through the ranks in Netherlands. He believes the Barcelona star’s unique skillset, specifically his ability to carry the ball and break lines, is exactly what the current United midfield is missing.

“I’ve worked with Frenkie a lot when he was a youngster at Ajax and he really is someone who can make a team play better football,” Stam explained. “He’s so comfortable on the ball and he’s got the legs to run up and down the pitch. He’s creative and he finds the right passes when he’s on the ball, which is something that United need at the moment.”

