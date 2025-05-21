Tottenham player ratings vs Man Utd: Brennan Johnson - you are a Spurs icon! Wales winger and Micky van de Ven are Europa League heroes as Ange Postecoglou keeps his trophy promise

A first-half goal from the forward and a great clearance from the centre-back saw the team from north London claim their first silverware since 2008

Tottenham brought a glorious end to a miserable season on Wednesday as they claimed the Europa League title with a 1-0 win in a scrappy final against Manchester United in Bilbao. Spurs claimed a first trophy in 17 years in inglorious fashion with Brennan Johnson working it over the line in the first half, and Ange Postecoglou's men held on to beat Ruben Amorim's side to the trophy and a spot in next season's Champions League.

After a promising start to the all-Premier League clash, the action died down as the game took on the quality expected of a tie between teams sat 16th and 17th in the English top-flight.

It was sparked back into life in predictably scrappy fashion in the 43rd minute when Pape Sarr sent the ball towards Johnson close to the United goal. His presence ruffled Luke Shaw, who failed to deal with it and the attacker helped it beyond Andre Onana.

Neither team could build any momentum in a stop-start second half, but United were given a great chance when Gugliermo Vicario spilled the ball, seeing it fly to Rasmus Hojlund. The striker's looping header looked destined to hit the net, but for an acrobatic clearance from Micky van de Ven.

The danger grew for Postecoglou's men when Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench for United for the last 20 minutes as the young winger was an immediate danger up against Pedro Porro, but even he was soon brought down to the game's level as Spurs held on and proved Postecoglou right - he does always win trophies in his second season.

