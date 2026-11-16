Tottenham’s ‘missing piece’ highlighted after £400m spend - with Darren Bent making predictions when it comes to the January transfer window & Dominic Solanke
Spurs spent big in the summer of 2026
Having flirted with relegation in 2025-26, as they stumbled to back-to-back 17th-placed finishes, Tottenham took the decision to refresh their ranks when another recruitment market opened. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi was given considerable backing by the club’s board.
He splashed the cash on a number of elaborate additions, with just about every area of the field being reinforced. Plenty of Premier League experience was also drafted into a squad that has been seriously underperforming.
Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Savio were all snapped up for huge fees, while Omar Marmoush and Mykhailo Mudryk were taken on loan from Manchester City and Chelsea respectively - with both of those deals including purchase options.
Despite acquiring plenty of energy and creativity, Spurs are considered to still be lacking a prolific striker to lead their line. England international Solanke was drafted in from Bournemouth in August 2024 for £65m ($86m), but he registered just six goals last season and has struggled for form and fitness at times.
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Do Tottenham need to sign another No.9?
Asked if he expects Tottenham to look at signing another No.9 early in 2027, Bent - who was speaking in association with MrQ Online Casino - told GOAL: “They're going to have to. The Richarlison situation needs to look after itself as well.
“I do think at some point they're going to have to look at this scenario and go, do you know what, if Solanke's not fit and scoring the goals, they're going to have to address it in January. Because although they've spent near enough 400 million on players, and attacking players, I do think their centre-forward is probably the missing piece, the most vital piece. I think they may well address that in January, and rightly so.”
Does Solanke still have an important role to play?
Solanke has been rotated in and out of Spurs’ starting XI this season, with De Zerbi still searching for a formula that works. Marmoush has also been deployed down the middle, but he is more of a 10 or wide attacker - similar to the Mathys Tel - and nobody has truly convinced when leading from the front.
Bent, who spent two years in north London between 2007 and 2009, believes that the man filling the No.19 shirt for Tottenham may yet come good - with a regular run of games required in order for consistency and sharpness to be found.
He said when asked about Solanke and questions that the powerful 29-year-old poses: “You can play him. I think he will come good. I like Solanke, but his problem since he's been at Spurs is simply the fact that he can't stay fit.
“I know that's all part and parcel. You buy players and being durable and being fit to play is obviously a big part of it. I think if he does play games, he'll score goals. I think he's shown that at Bournemouth. I think he showed that a little bit last season. So I think he will come good.
“I think De Zerbi will get the best out of him. But he's got to find a way of staying fit. And if he does that, then I think he'll start looking like the price tag again. Well, I think he can start to justify and live up to that price tag. But at the minute, if he's not playing games, there's always going to be question marks around it.”
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Tottenham fixtures 2026-27: Visit from Ipswich next up
Solanke has made five senior international appearances for England, having first broken into the Three Lions’ ranks back in 2017. He enjoyed a 30-goal season at Bournemouth in 2021-22, as they won promotion, and hit 19 Premier League goals immediately prior to linking up with Spurs.
He is yet to show his true colours in the English capital, but the same can be said of many club colleagues. Spurs did enjoy three straight victories prior to losing at Leeds before the November break, and they will be eager to get back to winning ways on Saturday when playing host to Ipswich.
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