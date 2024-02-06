'Dad?' - Ex-Tottenham and Man Utd star Sergio Reguilon posts hilarious response to Michael Owen's birthday wish to lookalike son James

'Dad?' - Ex-Tottenham and Man Utd star Sergio Reguilon posts hilarious response to Michael Owen's birthday wish to lookalike son JamesSoham MukherjeeGetty Images/@themichaelowen TwitterSergio ReguilonBrentfordPremier LeagueManchester UnitedLiverpoolTottenham HotspurSergio Reguilon hilariously called Michael Owen his "dad" after the left-back found out that he looks almost similar to the retired striker's son.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowOwen's son James turned 18 on Tuesday Liverpool legend wished him on social media Reguilon dropped in the comment section to leave fans in stitches