Tottenham and Bayern Munich in talks to reduce Joao Palhinha transfer as Premier League side aim to snap up midfielder in permanent deal

According to Nicolo Schira, Tottenham have already reached an agreement on personal terms with Palhinha for a contract running until 2029.

According to German outlet Sport, the London club have now entered negotiations with the German champions over a potential transfer, with the aim of reducing the €30m (£25m/$33m) fee initially set in the loan agreement. It remains uncertain whether Bayern would accept a lower offer or if Tottenham intend to finalise the deal in the upcoming winter transfer window or wait until the summer.

The Portuguese international, who joined Bayern from Fulham in the summer of 2024 for around €56m (£47m/$61m), was initially seen as an ideal partner for Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. However, he struggled to establish himself in the squad and failed to meet expectations. Palhinha made just 25 appearances in all competitions, with only 10 starts, and his transfer is now regarded as one of Bayern’s more disappointing investments in recent years. After just one season, he was loaned to Tottenham as Bayern sought to cut their losses, with the loan fee reportedly around €5m.

Palhinha reflected on his difficult spell at Bayern, admitting that injuries limited his chances to prove himself. “Last season wasn’t easy for me, especially when I got injured with the national team. I was out longer than expected. Afterwards, I didn’t get the opportunities I think I deserved," he said.