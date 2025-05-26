'I'm a little bit tired of partying' - Liverpool star Alisson reveals Reds have been celebrating for 'four weeks in a row' after sealing Premier League title triumph early
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson admits he is "a bit tired of partying" after seeing Premier League title celebrations drag on for "four weeks in a row".
- Reds claimed top-flight crown with four games to go
- Finally lifted trophy on final day of the season
- International duty before enjoying summer break