Thomas Tuchel urged to snub Cole Palmer, Phil Foden & Co. on England's left-wing and pick 'world-beater' to start at the World Cup
England World Cup squad: Fierce competition for places
England are in the process of piecing together plans for a shot at World Cup immortality this summer. They enjoyed a faultless run through qualification and are considered to be serious contenders for the most prestigious of global crowns.
That is due to the depth of talent that ex-Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain boss Tuchel has at his disposal. There are a few spots in his team that have been nailed down - with the likes of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and record-breaking striker Harry Kane considered to be guaranteed picks - but plenty of seats on the plane to North America remain up for grabs.
Competition is at its fiercest in creative attacking posts, with Jude Bellingham facing a fight to retain his No.10 role, while there are several options to line up on the left flank in a 4-2-3-1 system.
Chelsea talisman Palmer and Manchester City playmaker Foden have occupied that position before, along with Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon and Everton loanee Jack Grealish. It could, however, be that said jersey is set aside for Rashford.
Who should start on the left wing for England?
The 28-year-old has enjoyed a productive 2025-26 campaign at Barcelona, having severed ties with Premier League giants United, and is playing with the kind of confidence that made him a breakout star with the Red Devils and Three Lions in 2016.
A decade on, ex-United and England winger Sharpe - speaking in association with BetBrain - told GOAL when asked who should line up on the left at the 2026 World Cup: “On his day, Rashford is as good as anybody on that wing. I think he brings everything you want in a left winger - pace, power, can score goals, can go past people in a counter-attack or in tight situations. I think Marcus Rashford in top form is a world beater. You just wonder which Marcus Rashford will turn up on any given Sunday.
“Rashford would be my first choice just as an out-and-out winger and the pace of him. I do like Gordon but I don’t think he’s got as much to his armoury as Rashford has. I love Palmer but I don’t think as a left winger he brings what Rashford does. There are a lot of options. Rogers is another one, from Villa. Tuchel has got such a tough summer ahead of him, but a happy summer. He has got such a strong squad and it’s going to be really tough to pick the best XI for each game.”
Rashford challenged to become part of the global elite
Rashford was considered to be one of the most exciting talents in world football when bursting onto the senior scene. He has endured the odd wobble since then, which led to him being ushered through the exits at Old Trafford, but Tuchel is another to have talked up Rashford’s ability to form part of the elite.
The German tactician has said: “That is the headline for him. To keep on pushing himself to the limit. The limit for him is very, very high. Maybe higher than for others. He has the potential, but potential is a dangerous word with high-level sports.
“You have to reach your personal best on a regular basis. It’s not a question of talent, it’s a question of whether he can prove the point at club and international level. Whether he starts for us or comes off the bench he has to constantly prove himself.
“He can be one of the best in the world. The quality I see in training, the finishing with both legs and with the head. He is explosive, he is fast, he is strong in the air so where are the limits? There are no limits, but the numbers don’t reach the potential. He needs to push himself into goal involvements. That means goals and assists. He knows that from me.”
England fixtures 2026: Friendly dates at Wembley Stadium
Rashford will likely form part of England’s squad when they face Uruguay and Japan in Wembley-based friendlies at the end of March. Final opportunities to impress will be presented there before a final 26-man World Cup squad is selected - with the Three Lions set to open another bid for long-awaited international success when facing Croatia in Texas on June 17.
