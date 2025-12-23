Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
'Obviously!' - Thomas Frank bites back at Arne Slot over 'reckless' Micky van de Ven criticism after Alexander Isak leg break during Tottenham's loss to Liverpool
- Getty Images Sport
Isak set for spell on sidelines with injury
With the score at 0-0, Liverpool won the ball back high up the pitch, and the move ended with Florian Wirtz slipping in Isak to finish. However, in the act of trying to make a last-ditch challenge, Van de Ven caught the striker's leg at an awkward angle and he went down in serious pain, immediately calling for treatment. He was substituted minutes later, though walked off without the need of a stretcher.
It was confirmed on Monday that Isak had undergone surgery on "an ankle injury that included a fibula fracture", though it is hoped he will make a full recovery and play again before the end of the season.
What Slot said about Van de Ven's challenge on Isak
At a press conference on Tuesday, Slot took a swipe at Van de Ven, claiming his challenge on Isak was even more dangerous than Xavi Simons' on Virgil van Dijk that saw the Spurs No.10 sent off after a VAR review.
"It was a reckless challenge. I've said a lot about the tackle of Xavi Simons, which for me was completely unintentional. I don't think you will ever get an injury out of a tackle like that," he told reporters. "But the tackle of Van de Ven, if you make a tackle like that 10 times, 10 times there is a serious chance the player gets a serious injury."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Frank backs Tottenham defender with 'very fair and competitive' message
At his own press conference hours after Slot's took place, Frank took the opportunity to come out and bat for Van de Ven, insisting it was the type of challenge a defender had to make to try and prevent a goal.
"I'm obviously disagreeing," Frank said of Slot's comments. "In many ways, I think we are talking about a defender in Micky van de Ven that will do everything he can to avoid the goal, so it's a transition.
"He's sprinting back in, this ball slides down the side, and he does everything he can to see if he can block that shot, so he's sliding. Unfortunately, Isak's planted his foot straight there, and that makes it look worse than it is. I think that would be a natural reaction for any defender.
"I'll put it this way: if my defender doesn't do that, then I don't think they are true defenders.
"He's a very fair and competitive player. That's one thing. The other thing, you also know that the two players have sorted it out, so that's a good sign of how they've sorted it out. A good sign."
Frank was also asked if Slot's words could harm Van de Ven's reputation in the view of referees, who could now see the defender as more aggressive than he actually may be.
"I hope not," the Dane replied. "I don't really understand the comment, but that's not for me to be too clever about.
"I just think if you look at that, there's not too much in it and it's the first time, as you said, so I don't think it will be a problem."
- AFP
Isak's road to recovery
There were initial fears that Isak had torn his ACL, though these fears were allayed even before he underwent the MRI scan which revealed his fractured leg. Nevertheless, Slot claimed it will take at least two months for Isak to recover and return to the first-team fold.
"It's going to be a long injury - a couple of months. A big, big disappointment for him and for us," he said.
In Isak's absence, Liverpool are set to rely more on fellow summer signing Hugo Ekitike, who scored their second against Spurs and is up to third in the Premier League Golden Boot rankings with eight goals so far. The Reds are also still looking into the signing of Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo.
Advertisement