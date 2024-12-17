'We're allowed to say it!' - Thierry Henry questions Pep Guardiola's transfer calls on Cole Palmer, Riyad Mahrez & Julian Alvarez with no one left at Man City to make up for Erling Haaland 'missing sitters'
Thierry Henry has questioned Pep Guardiola's transfer calls on Cole Palmer, Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez amid Manchester City's goal struggles.
- Man City going through a rough patch
- Haaland has been blowing hot & cold
- Henry criticised Guardiola's transfer decisions