Man Utd player ratings vs Man City: Amad Diallo is a GENIUS! Winger's late heroics seal remarkable comeback win as Red Devils pile misery on Pep Guardiola's shambolic side

The visitors stole all three points at Etihad Stadium in dramatic fashion thanks to the brilliance of their Ivorian attacker

A piece of late magic from Amad Diallo saw Manchester United ransack the Etihad Stadium and snatch a stunning 2-1 victory in the derby over Manchester City.

United were trailing for most of the game to a Josko Gvardiol header but Amad won a penalty which Bruno Fernandes took full advantage to level in the 88th minute. The Ivorian forward then produced a stunning piece of control before finishing past the hapless Ederson in the 91st minute, handing United their first win on enemy territory since 2021.

Ruben Amorim made a gutsy decision pre-game by leaving Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho out of the squad, although the players he did select did not exactly do him proud until the final stages. Mason Mount was forced off injured in just the 13th minute while Amad was repeatedly caught offside in a bitty first half.

Gvardiol headed City in front following a short corner routine, the fourth goal United have conceded from a set piece in three Premier League games and their eighth this season. Amorim was staring down a third consecutive league defeat but, just as in midweek in the Europa League, he turned to his bench and watched his side stage a memorable turnaround.

GOAL rates Man United's players from the Etihad Stadium...