Transfer Rondo windowGOAL
Tom Hindle

The Rondo, transfer window edition: Should Ricardo Pepi leave PSV? What’s next for Weston McKennie? And what’s the best Deadline Day move ever?

With some Americans potentially on the move, and a few surprises in store, GOAL's writers take a look at the state of the transfer window.

Welcome to the final few days of the transfer window. First of all, it must be established that the January window ending in February is a shocking move. The game is gone - we now have proof. But since we're here and these things cannot be changed, it might be time for a little analysis. There hasn't been a blockbuster move yet. Whether it be a bit of reluctance due to the World Cup or a change in scouting approaches, no one - outside of Man City - is spending big. 

But there are a few names that could still move. U.S. international Ricardo Pepi has been in conversations. So, supposedly has Weston McKennie. And outside of the American sphere, there's chat of a career rebirth for Raheem Sterling, and a well-deserved step up for Jean Philippe-Mateta, who has been excellent for some time now. There will also, one would imagine, be some real surprises here (we can dream). 

Either way, there's plenty to analyze. And GOAL's writers break it all down in a transfer window edition of... The Rondo.

  • Crystal Palace v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Which transfer do you think will happen before the deadline?

    Tom Hindle: Mateta to somewhere or another. The latest chat is that the move from Nottingham Forest fell apart, and now, somehow, Milan are in for the big man. It seems an odd fit, but here we are. Either way, he's gotta get out of there. Welcome to the Rossoneri, Jean. There's also a shout for Josh Sargent to Toronto. Sure, it should happen, but it's hard to root for a player who's gone on strike. 

    Ryan Tolmich: Sargent to Toronto FC. It's just gotten too negative to see this continuing, and if Sargent is really dug in about only going to Toronto, it would be a nightmare for Norwich to not let that happen. It's unfortunate it got this far, given Sargent's status at the club, but it's hard to imagine them continuing to work together now.

  • Raheem Sterling England Getty

    Which move do you WANT to happen before the deadline?

    TH: If you'd asked a few weeks ago, it would have been Mo Salah out of Liverpool, but he needs to stick around now - especially given the injury issues the Reds have. So let's go for a slightly deeper cut and say Kalvin Phillips needs to get out of Man City. He was a proper footballer for a couple of years there, and deserves to be playing this sport at a decent level someplace. 

    RT: It would be really nice to see Raheem Sterling land somewhere that actually cares about him. It's been so long since he's been an important piece at a club, and now that he's a free agent, he'll have different types of options for whatever his next step is. Hopefully, that next step is worthwhile because he deserves one more real run before it's all said and done.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-BENFICAAFP

    Should Weston McKennie stay at Juventus amid speculation about his future?

    TH: Yes, for now. But it won't be the end of the world if he leaves. We're on that fun ole cycle where McKennie becomes pretty valuable to his club again after being almost booted out. It's a nice vibe, for now, but surely the guy has to head somewhere else after the World Cup. If this is a club that sort of looks after him, what might he be able to achieve where he's sincerely looked after?

    RT: Absolutely. He holds all the cards now, and he'll continue to hold them if he can move for free this summer. He's proven that he can be a legitimate contributor at a Champions League level. Surely, someone, whether it's Juve or elsewhere, will be willing to pay pretty good money to bring that in this summer.

  • Ricardo Pepi PSV 2025-26Getty Images

    Should Ricardo Pepi go to Fulham?

    TH: No. He's injured. He's scoring goals when he's not. We're four months from a World Cup. Who cares if he's banging them in for PSV, Fulham, or Shrewsbury? Stay. 

    RT: Probably not. He won't be healthy until March, and by then, the fight to get into the XI would be pretty difficult. Even if he cracks it by April, that gives him just a few short weeks with a new club to really show what he can do. Instead, he can stay at PSV, come back firing, and then make a move post-World Cup. It makes more sense for everyone, except maybe the buying club, if he does score this summer.

  • 20220514 Virgil van DijkGetty Images

    What’s the most impactful deadline day signing ever?

    TH: Show me a better one than Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool, dare you. A word too, for Dele Alli to Spurs in 2015, which is a little more of a hipster favorite.

    RT: It's Virgil van Dijk, and it's not particularly close. Don't argue.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-WOLVES-LIVERPOOLAFP

    What about the worst?

    TH: If only to stick with the scouse thing, it has to be Andy Carroll to Liverpool - especially after Fernando Torres left on the same day. 

    RT: The Alexis Sanchez - Henrikh Mkhitaryan swap deal. It's not often that you see a deal that both sides lose, and it's hard to even argue which side lost more. A complete disaster all around that had lasting ramifications for both sides for several years. 