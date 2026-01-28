Chelsea finally cut ties with Raheem Sterling as England winger escapes Blues' 'bomb squad' to complete free transfer

Chelsea have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Sterling for the winger to leave the club, as he looks to find pastures new in which to continue his career.

The club said in a statement: "Raheem Sterling has today departed Chelsea Football Club by mutual agreement, bringing to an end three-and-a-half seasons as our player, having signed in the summer of 2022 when he was transferred from Manchester City.

"We thank Raheem for the contribution he made while a Chelsea player and wish him well for the next stage in his career."

More to follow...