The Rondo: Did the 2024 FIFPRO World 11 voters get it right? Should there have been room for Lionel Messi? And what about the USWNT?

GOAL US writers break down who's in, who's out, and who should have made an appearance on the FIFPRO World 11

Making the FIFPRO World 11 is quite a prestigious feat. This is an exclusive list, the best team in the world, selected by pretty much every professional footballer worldwide. Not a bad achievement.

And this year's squads make for interesting reading. The big question on the men's side is the guy who's not there, with Lionel Messi omitted for the first time since 2006. Perhaps we should have seen that one coming. For the FIFPRO Women's World 11, the lack of U.S. presence is surprising, especially given the strength of the NWSL and the fact that the USWNT strolled their way to an Olympic gold in the Paris Games.

Spanish sides dominate both teams, with Real Madrid accounting for six players on the men's side, and Barcelona five on the women's. Some things, it seems, never change. And then there are the other absentees: Lamine Yamal, Naomi Girma, Jamal Musiala all must wait for yet another year.

Article continues below

A record-breaking number of professional footballers voted for their 2024 men’s and women’s team of the year, with 28,322 votes coming from 70 countries. Did they get it right? GOAL US writers break it down in a FIFPRO World 11 edition of... The Rondo.