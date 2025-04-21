The Rondo: Assessing Inter Miami’s 2025 form, Lionel Messi’s MLS MVP candidacy and Olivier Giroud's first sign of goal-scoring life

GOAL US writers discuss the first two months of MLS season, who's in the MVP race and whether LA Galaxy should blow it all up

Two months into the MLS season, and what exactly have we learned? Well, there are a few basics here. Inter Miami are good - and might be better than last year. LA Galaxy are bad - and are certainly worse than last year (it might get worse, too, if they lose Gabriel Pec).

And there are certainly suprises. Vancouver are off to a flying start. San Diego FC are better than everyone thought they might be. And Charlotte have flown to the top of the stacked East, while a retooled Atlanta United are currently outside of the playoff picture.

Of course, this is all subject to change. We are just nine games into the campaign. A couple of moves could be made before Wednesday's close of the primary transfer window that shake things up. The Galaxy will surely improve once Riqui Puig returns from an ACL injury. It's also debatable whether Vancouver can stay this hot all season.

What can we make of all of this? How good is Miami after they beat Columbus Crew over the weekend in a battle of MLS unbeatens? Is Lionel Messi a lock for MVP already? Will Olivier Giroud's first goal for LAFC bring about a scoring streak? And what do Atlanta need to do to right the ship?

GOAL US writers unpack all of those topics the latest edition of... The Rondo.