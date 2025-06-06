GOAL takes a look at some of the major MLS storylines emerging ahead of Matchday 18

It is a condensed weekend in MLS, as just 10 of the league's 30 teams are in action, but there is no shortage of storylines in Matchday 18.

There are high-stakes matchups - especially for teams preparing for the FIFA Club World Cup later this month.

Inter Miami are off this weekend, with Lionel Messi and Co. turning their focus to FIFA’s marquee tournament, which begins June 14 at Hard Rock Stadium against Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly, but for the other two MLS representatives, though, this weekend still matters.

Article continues below

The Seattle Sounders face a final tune-up against Cascadia rivals Vancouver Whitecaps, who are hoping to respond after a dismal loss in the Champions Cup final. For Seattle, it's a chance to build much-needed momentum before heading to the world stage.

Then, for LAFC, it's their penultimate test ahead of the Club World Cup as they host Sporting Kansas City.

dives into all that and more ina weekly preview of each MLS Matchday.