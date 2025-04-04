The Kickoff, MLS Matchday 7: Sporting KC begin post-Vermes era, while both LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake search for identities

GOAL takes a look at key storylines and trends heading into the Matchday 7 of the 2025 MLS season

Matchday 7 of the MLS season is here, and teams are on the hunt for three points. Inter Miami sit atop the Supporters' Shield heading into the weekend, as the Herons take on Toronto FC in Sunday Night Soccer on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ - with Javier Mascherano's side looking to extend their lead.

In a race to keep up with Messi and Co. in the East, two of the Conference's finest - Orlando City and Philadelphia Union - play Saturday, with each club looking to stay in the race with the reigning regular-season champions.

In the Western Conference, two storylines take centerstage this weekend. Sporting Kansas City will play rivals St. Louis CITY SC in their first match without Peter Vermes as manager since his appointment in 2009. And the LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake are searching for identities as they clash in Utah. Both franchises are off to poor starts to the 2025 campaign, but an in-form player on each side could be the key.

GOAL dives into all that and more in The Kickoff, a weekly preview of MLS Matchdays.