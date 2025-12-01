Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Beginning of the end for Thomas Frank?! Spurs players 'growing frustrated with team talks' and fear beleaguered boss could lose the dressing room
Frank could lose Spurs dressing room amid poor run
According to a report from The Sun, sources close to the Tottenham Hotspur dressing room have indicated that there is growing uncertainty and confusion among players under the stewardship of head coach Frank. The report highlights the frequent last-minute changes to player roles – with tactical adjustments made just before kick-off or even scrapped entirely in the early phases of the match – as the primary factor behind Frank's waning authority in the dressing room. The Tottenham players are not happy with Frank's managerial style and the recent stretch of poor results has only exacerbated the situation.
In the aftermath of Spurs' 2-1 defeat to Fulham, the former Brentford boss insisted that he continues to retain the backing of the club's hierarchy, but there's no denying that he is under mounting pressure to turn things around, starting with Wednesday's visit to St. James' Park against a resurgent Newcastle.
Furthermore, he will also be tasked to maintain unity within the dressing room and continue steering the ship with leadership and authority. Several senior players are said to be unsure of their roles and responsibilities during games, with last week's edge-of-the-seat 5-3 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League highlighted as an instance when a late tactical tweak caused confusion. Even though some squad members are understood to enjoy working under Frank, there is concern that he risks losing the broader dressing room unless performances and results improve soon.
Frank blanked by Van de Ven and Spence
Following Spurs' narrow 1-0 home defeat to London rivals Chelsea at the start of November, defenders Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence headed straight to the tunnel without greeting the supporters, much to the surprise and disappointment of Frank. He was left rooted to the spot after seeing two of his players leave the pitch without showing appreciation to the fans in a moment that could be pointed to as the first signs of fragmentation between the squad and the coach.
“All the players are, of course, frustrated. They would like to do well, they would like to win, they would like to perform. I understand that," the Dane told reporters after the game.
“I think it’s difficult to be consistent in good times and bad times, that’s why I went around to the fans as I did, it’s more fun when we win, I can tell you that.”
When asked whether it was "acceptable" for both players to ignore him, Frank responded: “I understand why you ask the question. But I think that’s one of, how you can say, small issues.
“We have Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence doing everything they can. They’ve performed very well so far this season. Everyone is frustrated. We do things in a different way, I don’t think it’s a big problem.”
Signs of a divide between Spurs and their fans
The loss to Fulham was a bitter blow to Spurs' aspirations this season, as well as their overall morale as the season heads into the second half. The Cottagers raced to a two-goal lead within the first six minutes, and Marco Silva's side would have Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario to thank for his howler.
The Italian's blunder drew a cacophony of jeers and boos, which angered the Spurs boss after the game. “I didn't like that our fans booed at him straight after and a few times he touched the ball," he defiantly stated. "They can't be true Tottenham fans because everyone supports each other when you are on the pitch. And we do everything we can to perform. After, fair enough, boo, no problem. But not during. That's unacceptable in my opinion."
In fact, even Pedro Porro couldn't hold himself back from lashing out at the fans. Taking to Instagram, he leapt to the defence of his team-mates, writing that "what I will not tolerate is hearing disrespect from the fans to my teammates, hence my frustration at the end of the game.”
Amid a difficult run of form, the last thing Spurs’ players and Frank need is a strained relationship with the fans. Their unwavering support, as it has been through the years, could be the catalyst needed to turn things around, even against all odds.
Frank's job at Spurs not under scrutiny
November was an extremely difficult month for Spurs. They lost four games and drew once, with their only win coming in the Champions League against Copenhagen. After capturing 17 points from their first nine league games, the London-based outfit have gone four Premier League games without a win. What's more, only four teams have earned as few, or fewer, points than Spurs' total of four from the last five league games.
Regardless, reports suggest that the 52-year-old retains the backing of the Spurs hierarchy, who remain adamant on giving Frank more time to lay his tactical imprint on the squad.
Tough fixtures in the form of Newcastle, Liverpool, and Crystal Palace await Frank and Co. in the month of December. It’s crucial for Spurs to secure some positive results, not only to relieve Frank of the inevitable pressure if progress isn’t made, but also to dispel any doubts the players may have about the manager’s tactics and management.
