The best cable-free online TV streaming service in Indiana

Discover how to cut the cord and enjoy Indiana sport, including top packages and all you need to get your fix of the Colts, Pacers and more

Whether you're a Pacers fan, a lover of the Colts, follow the Fighting Irish, the Hoosiers or one of the many other college outfits, there's a good chance you might be wanting to cut the cord and watch Indiana sports via an online stream.

There are a handful of packages out there that can help you with this, with Sling, Fubo and DirecTV Stream typically seen as the top three.

Cable Channels - DirecTV Stream vs Fubo vs Sling TV

Channel DirecTV Stream Fubo Sling TV A&E ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) AMC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) BET ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Bravo ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Cartoon Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) CNN ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Comedy Central ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Discovery ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Disney Channel ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Disney Junior ✔ ✔ ✔* E! ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Food Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Fox News ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Freeform ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) FS1 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Fox Sports 2 ✔ ✔ ✔* FX ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) FXX ✔ ✔ ✔* Hallmark Channel ✔ ✔ ✔* HGTV ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) History ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Investigation Discovery ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Lifetime ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) MSNBC ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) MTV ✔ ✔ ✔* Nickelodeon ✔ ✔ Paramount Network ✔ ✔ ✔* Syfy ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) TBS ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) TLC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Orange) TNT ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Travel Channel ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) truTV ✔ ✖ ✔* (Orange) USA Network ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) VH1 ✔ ✔ ✔* WE tv ✔ ✖ ✔*

*Requires an upgraded package or add-on to receive the channel.

Best online streaming service for live sports in Indiana

Typically, most sports fans in Indiana will either sway towards DirecTV Stream or Fubo. Both of which have a large range of national sports channels, regional sports networks and more specialist entertainment and movies channels.

Fubo's Pro Plan starts at $79.99 per month, and includes the likes of ESPN, FOX, NBC and the CBS Sports Network, while DirecTV Stream's Choice package begins at $94.99 and includes all of the above and more, although you will need to upgrade to Ultimate for CBS Sports.

How to watch Indiana Pacers without cable

Fans living in the state will need FanDuel Sports Network Indiana to watch every game of the season. It's available on both DirecTV Stream and Fubo as part of their Choice and Pro Plan packages.

How to watch Indianapolis Colts without cable

Several broadcasters hold the rights to the NFL, with Colts fans needing CBS Sports Network, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Fubo is the best option for that, with the Pro Plan providing those channels as part of the base subscription.

However, a number of games are also broadcast on Prime Video, so you may need to subscribe to this if the Colts are selected as one of those games.

How to watch Indiana Fever without cable

There are several ways to watch the WNBA in Indianapolis. The Fever are available to watch in-market on local channels WALV and WTHR, for those within the broadcast area.

PBS is only available via DirecTV Stream, so Fever fans will need the Choice package to watch their team.

Out of market, and those not broadcast on local TV, games are broadcast across ESPN, ABC, ION and NBA TV. These are all available on DirecTV Choice and Fubo.

How to watch college sports in Indiana without cable

The likes of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Purdue Boilermakers, Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons and the Indiana Hoosiers, to name a few, can all be found across the ESPN network, including ESPNU, ACC Network and Big Ten Network, as well as Fox Sports.

There are a couple of options here for those wanting to stream. Sling can provide the ESPN Network and FOX by subscribing to the Orange + Blue package and Sports Extra, which is priced at $70 per month.

Fubo and DirecTV will also provide all the channels you need, with the Pro Plan and Choice package respectively.