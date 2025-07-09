Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs likely to miss start of 2025 NFL season

Getty Images SportAbhinav SharmaTampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs likely to miss start of 2025 NFL seasonNFLBucs' left-tackle Tristan Wirfs to miss start of 2025 NFL season with knee injury.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBucs' LT Tristan Wirfs to miss start of 2025 NFL season with knee injuryTwo-time All-Pro seen wearing a brace on the knee throughout the Bucs' offseason Played through injury last season; finally choses to go for surgeryWatch NFL Network live on Fubo (free-trial)Find the best dealsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Want to go deeper? Ask BetaAsk