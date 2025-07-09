This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs likely to miss start of 2025 NFL season NFL Bucs' left-tackle Tristan Wirfs to miss start of 2025 NFL season with knee injury. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Bucs' LT Tristan Wirfs to miss start of 2025 NFL season with knee injury

Two-time All-Pro seen wearing a brace on the knee throughout the Bucs' offseason

Played through injury last season; finally choses to go for surgery