Sunderland boss confesses to cunning plan to try and prevent Arsenal's long throws after holding Gunners to draw
A thrilling night at the Stadium of Light
Dan Ballard gave Sunderland a surprise lead midway through the first half. He headed home from close range after Arsenal failed to clear a corner. It was absolutely deserving for the hosts to have their noses in front after a spell of intense pressure that rattled Mikel Arteta’s men.
Arsenal regrouped after the interval and eventually found their rhythm as they pinned Sunderland back. Bukayo Saka drew the visitors level with a poacher’s finish in the 54th minute, and 20 minutes later, Leandro Trossard produced a moment of brilliance by curling a stunning strike into the top corner to give Arsenal a 2-1 lead. At that point, it looked like the league leaders would grind out yet another comeback win. However, Sunderland had other ideas. In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Ballard flicked on a hopeful long throw into the Arsenal area. Fortunately, it fell for Brian Brobbey, who contorted his body mid-air to steer a bicycle kick past the onrushing David Raya. The excitement hit the roof as the Dutch striker had secured a point for Sunderland out of nowhere, as Arteta looked on in despair.
Le Bris spills the beans
After the game, Le Bris revealed that the Black Cats had moved the advertising boards closer to the touchline before kick-off. This drastically cut down the run-up space that Arsenal’s players use to hurl the ball deep into the penalty area from a throw-in. Hence, the Gunners were robbed of one of their growing set-piece weapons. And, as it turned out, the tactic actually worked. Arsenal had limited potency in their aerial assaults and failed to take advantage of their usual dominance from throw-ins. After the game, Le Bris could barely hide his satisfaction when asked about the subtle act of gamesmanship.
He told BBC Sport when quizzed about the hoardings: "Yeah, we tried to find the details to win the game. They are really strong on set-pieces, and we were good as well. It was absolutely obvious this threat was really important for this game, and in the end, it was balanced."
For Le Bris, the result was a validation of his team’s belief: "The lads worked hard to the end. They believed it was possible to change the dynamic. It was a tough game, as we expected. They are probably one of the best teams in Europe. We struggled, but we still believed it was possible to score one more goal. Our fans helped a lot. We showed before that it was possible [to score late goals], so now we have this faith, this belief that until the final whistle, anything is possible. We were on the edge sometimes, but we’re a new squad, we’re young. We felt their pressure, their intensity. We felt the quality. We were on the edge during the second half."
Arteta was frustrated but proud
Arteta was visibly frustrated after the final whistle. Arsenal had dominated large stretches of the match and appeared poised to claim another victory before Brobbey’s late strike.
"Really tough test, we knew that. The way they set up, credit to them because they made it difficult for you," he said.
"They take the game constantly to the areas that they want. You have to deal with that and very unfortunately, at the end, we conceded a goal. The time that was added tells you the story of the game. It's normal, each team tries to do their best and we do the same. Yeah, it is two direct balls and we lose the flicks - it is the same action. Credit to the opposition, it is not the first time they've done it. They committed a lot of players forward at the end with Ballard and created chaos - in any moment they can score a goal. That is the reason they are where they are."
Yet, Arteta lavished praise on his players for their efforts and said, "So overall, we’re disappointed with the result, but so proud of the players because putting into perspective what they’ve done in the last 10 games, winning all of them with the amount of clean sheets that they had, with seven players injured."
A history of smart tactics
Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time Sunderland have used this advertising-board trick, as they reportedly employed the same tactic during last season’s Championship play-off clash against Coventry City. It worked then, too. Sunderland went on to beat Coventry and later Sheffield United, sealing promotion to the Premier League. Next up, Sunderland face a tricky trip to Fulham, while Arsenal prepare for the north London showdown with Tottenham after the international break.
