Arsenal player ratings vs Sunderland: Gabriel, don't put your head there! Brazilian defender gets burnt by brilliant Brian Brobbey as clean-sheet kings drop the ball

In a challenging start to the clash, Declan Rice had the first real chance of the game as he tested Robin Roefs with a free-kick from range. Eberechi Eze then looked to capitalise on a sloppy Enzo Le Fee pass but it was Sunderland who bagged the opener at the Stadium of Light. A looping pass into the Arsenal box wasn't dealt with and former Gunners defender Dan Ballard held off pressure before blasting past David Raya.

Arsenal started the second half strongly and after Saka flashed a low effort across goal shortly after the restarted, the winger made no mistake to bury past Roefs at the near post after Rice robbed Le Fee of possession in the Sunderland half. Martin Zubimendi then twice went close before Leandro Trossard, who had already rattled the Sunderland crossbar, rifled home from distance with 15 minutes to spare.

Raya then made a stunning close range save to deny Brobbey, with the Dutchman looking the most likely to force an equaliser. Indeed, the Sunderland substitute wasn't to be denied before the final whistle blew, with the former Ajax man acrobatically tucking the ball home deep into second-half injury time to ensure a share of the spoils at the Stadium of Light.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Stadium of Light...