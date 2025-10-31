AFP
Strasbourg star gets severe suspension for horror challenge that sidelined Lyon star Malick Fofana for several months
Doukoure's four-match ban confirmed
The LFP disciplinary committee met on Thursday to review the challenge and handed down the significant sanction to the 22-year-old Strasbourg player. The tackle occurred in the 67th minute of the heated match as Doukoure, attempting to win the ball from behind, lunged in recklessly and caught Fofana's right ankle. Following a VAR review, the referee rescinded the initial yellow card and produced a straight red card for serious foul play.
The ban means Strasbourg, who currently sit fourth in the Ligue 1 table, will be without their starting defender for crucial upcoming league fixtures as they look to maintain their surprise push for a Champions League qualification spot.
- Getty Images
Fofana facing surgery on 'serious' ankle injury
The consequences for Malick Fofana and Lyon are severe. The 20-year-old Belgian international was stretchered off the pitch in clear distress and taken to hospital for immediate assessment.
Lyon released an official statement confirming the extent of the damage, which will likely require an operation and rules the player out for the long term.
"Tests carried out overnight at the hospital, then confirmed today, revealed a serious sprain of the right ankle, accompanied by injuries which will most likely require surgery, which should keep him off the pitch for several months," the club statement read.
"Olympique Lyonnais will put in place all necessary measures to ensure Malick Fofana receives the best possible medical care and supports his rehabilitation, in order to plan for his return to the squad as quickly as possible."
The prognosis of "several months" could see Fofana miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, with some reports suggesting he may not return until well into 2026.
Strasbourg boss Rosenior apologises for 'impulsive' reaction
Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior was visibly frustrated with the red card decision during the match and criticised the referee afterwards. After reviewing the replay, though, he offered a full apology for his initial reaction.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Rosenior expressed regret and offered support to the injured Lyon forward.
"We all make mistakes, I reacted impulsively, I was wrong about the red card," Rosenior explained. "I apologise. I hope Fofana recovers quickly."
The loss of Fofana is a devastating blow to Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca, whose squad is already stretched thin in forward areas. Fofana had been a key performer this season, registering two goals in 12 Ligue 1 appearances.
His injury comes after a difficult summer transfer window that saw the departures of key attackers Rayan Cherki and Georges Mikautadze. Furthermore, fellow winger Ernest Nuamah remains sidelined with a long-term ACL injury sustained in April.
The immediate impact of Fofana's absence was felt on Wednesday, as Lyon collapsed in their Ligue 1 match against Paris FC. Despite leading 3-0 at the hour mark, Fonseca's side were forced to settle for a 3-3 draw, dropping vital points in the race for European football.
Liverpool & Chelsea interest paused by long-term layoff
Fofana's emergence as one of Ligue 1's brightest prospects had attracted significant attention from the Premier League. Both Liverpool and Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the 20-year-old.
Liverpool's scouting department, led by sporting director Richard Hughes, has reportedly monitored Fofana for months as a potential long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, viewing his pace and directness as an ideal fit for Arne Slot's system.
Chelsea, meanwhile, saw Fofana as a prime target for their youth-focused recruitment strategy, valuing his high developmental potential. Fofana is under contract at Lyon until 2028, but his representatives were reportedly exploring options for a potential move at the end of the current season. This severe injury setback will now put any transfer negotiations on hold indefinitely.
Speaking last month about the speculation, Fofana had maintained his focus on developing at Lyon.
"There was interest from those two clubs [Liverpool and Chelsea], but ultimately nothing concrete," Fofana said. "I've considered a transfer, but now I think it's more important that I play a lot, and that has to happen at Lyon. Because I still have some progress to make."
The winger now faces a long and arduous period of rehabilitation before he can continue that progress on the pitch.
- AFP
What next for Strasbourg and Lyon?
The incident and its fallout have major implications for both clubs, who are level on 19 points in the Ligue 1 table. For Lyon, the attacking burden will now fall to Afonso Moreira. The 20-year-old, signed from Sporting CP, came on as Fofana's replacement against Strasbourg and scored a stunning stoppage-time winner. He also netted against Basel in the Europa League, giving Fonseca some hope. Lyon's squad depth will be severely tested as they navigate a packed schedule, including crucial fixtures against Real Betis in the Europa League and league leaders PSG.
Strasbourg, conversely, responded well to their defeat at Lyon by cruising to a 3-0 victory over Auxerre on Wednesday. However, they must now cope without Doukoure for four matches, a significant disruption to their defensive stability.
