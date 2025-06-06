'Let's see if I can stop him' - Dean Huijsen ready for 'dream' Cristiano Ronaldo showdown and reveals joke with referee about disallowed Spain goal against France
Dean Huijsen is excited for a "dream" clash with Cristiano Ronaldo after Spain beat France to set up a Nations League final against Portugal.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Dean Huijsen calls Ronaldo a childhood idol
- Defender had a stunning goal ruled out
- Joked with ref: 'You can't disallow that!'