Luis Rubiales 2023
Peter McVitie

Disgraced former Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales facing two-and-a-half years in prison over Jenni Hermoso kiss scandal

SpainJennifer HermosoWorld CupSpain

Spanish prosecutors have requested a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Luis Rubiales as punishment for kissing Jenni Hermoso without consent.

  • Prosecutor requests jail time for Rubiales
  • Ex-president charged with sexual assault & coercion
  • Three other individuals also face prison sentence

