Spain 2026 World Cup home kit - Merinoadidas
Angelica Daujotas

Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

A bold new look for La Roja: inside Spain’s striking 2026 World Cup shirts.

Spain’s 2026 World Cup kits arrive with a fresh yet tradition-rich identity. Adidas delivers a set rooted in the nation’s footballing DNA, combining classic colour cues with modern detailing ahead of La Roja’s campaign in North America.

The home shirt features a refined pinstripe aesthetic inspired by the Spanish flag, while the leaked away shirt introduces an elegant, minimalist twist. Together, the kits offer a balance of heritage, performance, and national pride.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know: the designs, release timing, and how much they’ll cost.

  • Spain 2026 World Cup adidas home kit adidas

    Spain Home Kit

    Spain’s home jersey for the 2026 World Cup brings a contemporary polish to one of world football’s most recognisable colourways. A clean red base forms the backdrop for thin repeating yellow pinstripes, inspired directly by the Spanish flag and the national crest. On the back of the neck, the word “ESPAÑA” is printed, as a subtle but meaningful touch designed to carry the spirit of the nation into every match.

    Adidas pairs the shirt with navy shorts trimmed in red and yellow, and navy socks that continue the national colour palette, creating a cohesive head-to-toe look that blends tradition with modern performance tech.

    The home kit was officially launched on 6 November 2025, available through adidas’ global store, the RFEF shop, and major retail partners. Pricing sits at approximately £85 for the adult replica, £120 for the authentic player version, and around £60 for kids, depending on the retailer.

  • Spain Away Kit

    Spain’s leaked away kit for 2026 takes a more understated, elegant direction. The jersey features an off-white base complemented by maroon detailing and refined gold trim, giving the shirt a premium aesthetic without straying too far from Spain’s traditional tones.

    A subtle geometric pattern is woven into the fabric, adding texture while maintaining a minimalist overall feel. Maroon shorts and matching socks complete the strip.

    The away jersey is expected to release around March 2026, coinciding with the next wave of adidas World Cup kit drops. No official pricing has yet been confirmed for the away shirt, but it is expected to follow the same structure as the home version.

