AFP
Sir Jim Ratcliffe blocks Man Utd transfer swoop for 105-goal La Liga star admired by Ruben Amorim
Reds owner blocks big move
INEOS chairman Ratcliffe has vetoed a move for Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, who is in the final year of his contract at the Catalan club. Lewandowski earns a staggering £540,000-a-week, which is way beyond what United are willing to pay, especially as they continue to reduce their own high wage bill, according to a report in The Mirror. The Poland international, 37, has scored a staggering 105 goals in 156 games since joining Barca in 2022, but United's new football leadership, overseen by Ratcliffe, aims to avoid signing high-salaried players edging towards the end of their careers, a strategy based on past mistakes.
- Getty Images Sport
United’s history of signing old-timers
United have previous when it comes to signing experienced, older players, but have endured mixed results. Under Sir Alex Ferguson, successful examples included goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar and loan signing Henrik Larsson, who both provided maturity and crucial contributions. In the post-Ferguson era, veterans like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani enjoyed productive spells, offering short-term firepower and leadership. But, the approach has also seen notable failures. Laurent Blanc struggled nearing the end of his career, and Bastian Schweinsteiger found it difficult to adapt to the Premier League's pace. And Cristiano Ronaldo's second spell at Old Trafford was a tumultuous return that saw him score 24 goals in his first season before leaving the club acrimoniously. He clashed with managers Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag before his contract was terminated by mutual consent.
Recent developments under new ownership suggest a strategic shift and the club is now more focused on acquiring younger talent and building for the long term. This signals a departure from relying on short-term fixes from ageing stars.
Amorim's attacking options
After a slow start, Man Utd’s forwards are showing promising form in the current campaign. The additions of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko, coupled with the departure of Rasmus Hojlund, have reshaped United's attack. Mbeumo has been the most prolific so far, leading the team in goals across all competitions with five. Fellow signing Sesko has also found the back of the net twice in the Premier League. Though he made a cautious start, his recent performances suggest he is adapting. Meanwhile, Matheus Cunha, scored his first goal for the Red Devils against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday. These new acquisitions, along with contributions from long-term servants like Bruno Fernandes, signal a notable improvement in United's attacking output compared to the previous season.
Amorim is certainly happy with one key new attacking star, Mbeumo. After the victory over Brighton, where Mbeumo scored twice, Amorim said: "He’s a working machine. He’s so good in transitions. He’s improving when we are organising the final third. The connection with Amad, it’s really hard to beat these two guys because they change position, they are really fast, they are good in one against one.
"My role was, as a manager, to explain what I want from him. But it was more the club. And you guys. We can struggle a lot, but it’s Manchester United. When Manchester United is there, and when we feel that this player wants to come here, no matter what, no matter what the position, no matter if it's Champions League or not, we also give everything to bring these kind of guys, and that was the case."
- AFP
Likely January moves for United
United are being heavily linked with several midfielders as they seek to strengthen their squad in the next transfer window. High-profile targets include Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, though his valuation could exceed £100m, potentially delaying a move until summer. Interest in Brighton's Carlos Baleba remains, but his recent inconsistent form and high price tag have reportedly made the club reconsider. Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga is reportedly on the radar for a £70m swoop, while Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand is another serious option given his history with former coach Amorim.
Advertisement