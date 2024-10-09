Real Madrid CF v Villarreal CF - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Scott Wilson

'He's shut a lot of people up' - Fede Valverde claims Kylian Mbappe has silenced his critics as Real Madrid superstar 'stands out in every game'

K. MbappeReal MadridF. ValverdeLaLiga

Fede Valverde believes Kylian Mbappe has silenced his critics following speculation that his arrival would unsettle the Real Madrid dressing room.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mbappe signed five-year deal with Real Madrid
  • Doubts over how he'd fit in with Vinicius Jr & Co
  • World Cup winner has seven goals for new club
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below