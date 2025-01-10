'We should NOT go to the transfer window' - Pep Guardiola provides cryptic answer when quizzed on Man City deals for Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis
Manchester City reportedly have three major targets for the January transfer window, but Pep Guardiola has had his say on potential deals.
- Man City have three targets for January
- Marmoush, Reis and Khusanov in talks
- Guardiola remains cryptic about transfers