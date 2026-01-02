Getty
Sergio Ramos considering takeover of La Liga giants with ex-Real Madrid defender still looking to join new club as free agent
Blancos icon: Appearances & trophies for Real Madrid
Speculation regarding a takeover at Sevilla has rumbled on for several months. An unexpected twist in that tale has now been taken, with veteran defender Ramos seemingly entering the fray.
The 39-year-old came through the ranks at Sevilla, with his reputation building quickly enough that Real Madrid came calling in 2005. Ramos spent 16 memorable years at Santiago Bernabeu, taking in 671 appearances and scoring 101 goals. He helped Los Blancos to five domestic titles and four Champions League crowns.
Sevilla takeover: Role that Ramos plays in proceedings
Having left the Spanish capital for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, alongside former Barcelona rival Lionel Messi, Ramos returned to his roots in 2023. Just one season was taken in back at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
At that point, in 2024, Ramos stepped out of his comfort zone again and headed to Mexico. He spent an enjoyable 18 months with Monterrey, but a farewell has been bid to Liga MX after reaching the end of his contract. Now a free agent, Ramos is now mulling over what to do next, with exciting opportunities being explored on and off the field.
A team of American bidders appeared to be leading the race for Sevilla, with Antonio Lappi and Fede Quintero fronting that takeover team. Plans were pieced together there which included a possible move to bring iconic former sporting director Monchi back to the club. They have, however, after conducting a due diligence report, dropped their offer from €3,400 per share to just €2,700. That is said to have led to a breakdown in discussions.
That has left the door open for alternative investors to enter into talks. It was initially claimed that Ramos was interested in becoming a minority investor. Cadena Cope now reports that the World Cup winner is leading his own consortium. An offer is said to have been made, which is the highest on the table at present. Ramos has been chosen as the face of that project.
Retirement plan: Ramos is not ready to hang up his boots
It remains to be seen how much time he would be able to commit to Sevilla, as he has no plans to retire from playing just yet. Another new challenge is being sought, with the plan being to head back to Europe.
With 180 caps to his name, and having not represented his country since 2021, it has been suggested that Ramos is eager to force his way back into international contention ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
He needs to find a new club quickly in order to make that possible, with regular game time required if he is to prove his worth to Spain coach Luis de la Fuente - with the reigning champions of Europe having an abundance of talent at their disposal.
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said of future plans: “Sergio Ramos leaves Monterrey as he confirms he’s played his last game in Mexico. Ramos wants to continue playing football, no plans to retire and set to assess proposals. Free agent from now on.”
Could Ramos join Pulisic & Modric at AC Milan?
Ramos is among those to have seen a move to Serie A giants AC Milan speculated on. He is not the only veteran centre-half to be under consideration at San Siro, with ex-Brazil international Thiago Silva - who is a free agent at 41 - seeing a return to Italy mooted.
If Ramos were to make his way to Milan, then he would link up with USMNT star Christian Pulisic, who has become a talismanic presence for the Rossoneri. He would also be reunited with former Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric - with the Ballon d’Or-winning Croatian playmaker still going strong himself at 40 years of age.
With plenty of playing opportunities to consider, it remains to be seen whether Ramos retains ties to those bidding to take control at Sevilla and whether a directorial post is something that appeals to him further down the line.
