Sorry, Sean Dyche! Wayne Rooney disagrees with Nottingham Forest boss as Man Utd legend backs Man City claim

Dyche slammed some "bizarre" decisions by the officials in the wake of their 2-1 loss to City on Saturday. The former Burnley manager felt Cherki's winner should not have stood as he believes Gibbs-White was fouled by Nico O'Reilly moments prior. The ex-Everton boss also thought referee Rob Jones should have shown City centre-back Ruben Dias a second yellow card in the second half.

He said, "Such an easy game to referee, in my opinion, such an easy decision for VAR [video assistant referee]. When you played so well, to come in and have to talk about officials affecting the game - but they clearly did. Everyone in the stadium and everyone watching at home could see that. Morgan Gibbs-White quite clearly gets pushed to the floor and the same player is involved in blocking the ball. But he can't block it because as he jumps up, it goes through the bit of his body which he would have blocked it with.

"Whichever way you look at it it's a foul. They'll say, 'Yeah, the ball wasn't there'. And you go, 'OK, so if the ball's not near the keeper and you push the keeper to the floor, is that going to be a foul then?' We all know it is. I can't work it out. And then they score from it, which is the double whammy. I'm a big fan of VAR - I can't work out how you can't get that right."