Los Angeles Rams v Seattle SeahawksGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

Seahawks trade star receiver DK Metcalf to Steelers for second-round pick

NFL

The 27-year-old Metcalf is also set to secure a fresh five-year contract valued at $150 million.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Seahawks trade star WR DK Metcalf to Steelers
  • Seattle receive second-round pick in exchange
  • Metcalf will also receive a new 5-year deal worth $150m
Catch all the offseason action on NFL Network with Fubo
Start a Fubo subscription today

Checkout more of GOAL's NFL content below: