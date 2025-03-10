Seahawks trade star receiver DK Metcalf to Steelers for second-round pick

- Seahawks trade star WR DK Metcalf to Steelers
- Seattle receive second-round pick in exchange
- Metcalf will also receive a new 5-year deal worth $150m
