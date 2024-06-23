Scotland player ratings vs Hungary: Steve Clarke's clueless tactics leave Scott McTominay anonymous and Che Adams feeding off scraps as Tartan Army crash out of Euro 2024 in heart-breaking circumstances

The coach set his team up in the most defensive fashion imaginable and they huffed and puffed before being beaten at the death

Scotland came into their game with Hungary acutely aware that they needed to win to have any realistic chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds at Euro 2024, but you genuinely wouldn't have known it. Steve Clarke set his team up with a back-five formation, and essentially left Che Adams completely isolated up front before a late Kevin Csoboth goal condemned them to a heart-breaking 1-0 loss.

On 40 minutes, Scotland hearts were set aflutter as Willi Orban headed against the crossbar, but that was perhaps the only moment of note in a dire opening 45 minutes.

A worrying stoppage in play was required in the second half, when Angus Gunn rushed out to claim a cross and inadvertently made contact with Barnabas Varga, seemingly knocking him out. After much Hungarian concern, he was stretchered off.

Soon after, with John McGinn bizarrely substituted, Stuart Armstrong screamed for a Scotland penalty after being brought down in the box, but the referee waved play on.

Late on, with McGinn, Andrew Robertson and Billy Gilmour all subbed off, Scotland had to withstand multiple waves of Hungarian pressure, with Csoboth rattling the post. And eventually, Hungary won the game in dramatic fashion, as Csoboth finished off a surgical counter-attack. Scotland, as a result, are out.

GOAL rates Scotland's players from the Stuttgart Arena...