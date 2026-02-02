Sandro Tonali to Arsenal?! Gunners weighing up stunning deadline day move for Newcastle midfield dynamo

Arsenal have confirmed that versatile Spain international Merino is to undergo surgery on the foot injury that he suffered in a dramatic defeat to Manchester United. He is nursing a broken bone.

An official statement from the Gunners read: “Mikel will have surgery in the coming days and will then begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme. Mikel is expected to be out of action for an extended period, with the aim of returning to full training before the end of the season.”

