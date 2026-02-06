Sandro Tonali's agent drops fresh hint over summer exit from Newcastle after deadline day links to Arsenal

In a revealing interview with TuttoSport, Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, provided a candid update on the player's mindset following the close of the winter window. Riso described a player with "two hearts" - one that is deeply attached to the project at Newcastle and the supporters who stood by him, and another that is driven by the professional necessity to compete at the very highest level. While Riso was quick to dismiss the January links to Arsenal and Juventus, his comments regarding the summer were far more ambiguous.

“Newcastle are having a hard time letting go of Sandro, and he wants to lead the club to the Champions League,” Riso explained. “These transfer discussions will take place later. We'll see how the season ends and then we'll decide what to do. There's no preference at the moment. It's still early. What we're saying today won't apply tomorrow. Newcastle couldn't let him go now, and there's no point in moving, especially since Sandro is very attached to the club. We'll evaluate and decide what to do in the summer.”

