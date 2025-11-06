Getty Images Sport
'This is a tough question' - Sandro Tonali offers surprise update on Newcastle future amid talk of Serie A return
Tonali admits uncertainty over long-term future at Newcastle
Tonali has offered a candid update on his Newcastle United future, admitting he cannot guarantee he will stay at St James’ Park long-term. Speaking after the Magpies’ 2-0 Champions League win over Athletic Club, the Italy international said he is taking his career “year by year” rather than making any long-term promises. His response followed reports of interest from Serie A sides Juventus and AC Milan, both said to be monitoring his situation closely.
Tonali’s comments come despite Newcastle’s firm stance that the midfielder remains a central figure in their long-term project under Howe. The 25-year-old, who joined Newcastle from AC Milan in a £55 million deal in 2023, signed an extended contract while serving his 10-month betting ban, tying him to the club until 2028 with an option for an additional year. Club insiders maintain that Tonali has repeatedly expressed gratitude to Newcastle for their support during that difficult period, and that he remains fully committed to their ambitions.
However, his nuanced response highlights the growing challenge for Newcastle to keep pace with the ambitions of their biggest stars. After losing Alexander Isak to Liverpool in a £125 million deal last summer, Tonali’s uncertainty serves as a reminder that even their most loyal players may consider other opportunities if the club’s progress stalls. The Magpies’ push for consistent European football — and their ability to compete for trophies — could prove decisive in determining whether Tonali stays for the long haul.
Tonali opens up on future — reveals secret renewal
Tonali was asked directly whether he saw his long-term future at Newcastle. His answer, though measured, left little room for interpretation. “This is a tough question because, you know, [in] football you need to think year for year,” he told The i Paper. “I don’t want to say I want to stay here 10 years and in two years, three years, four years [or] five years I will go.”
He continued: “I want to think, just for me, year for year. This is football. The last summer was tough for us, for Alex [Isak], but this is football. If you have an option for your life, for another team you need to think about everything.” Tonali added that, for now, he remains content on Tyneside: “I don’t want to say ‘Yes, I want to stay here 10 years,’ but now I’m happy here. I don’t think anything about another team.”
The Italian also addressed his “secret” contract renewal, clarifying that the extension had been agreed during his betting suspension in 2023. “This extension was three years ago after the ban, I don’t know why the last week everybody spoke about it,” he explained. “The club spoke to me, spoke with my agent, and [we] signed for one more year. It was because I have confidence in this team, and this team have confidence in me. So we worked together.”
Tonali's constant links with Serie A return
After becoming the most expensive Italian footballer in history with his £60 million move from AC Milan, Tonali's first season was derailed by a 10-month suspension for breaching betting regulations. Newcastle stood by him throughout, paying his wages and ensuring he stayed integrated within the club’s setup, which deepened his appreciation for the Magpies.
Since returning to action in August 2024, Tonali has quickly reestablished himself as a cornerstone of Howe’s midfield. He was instrumental in helping the Magpies lift the Carabao Cup last season and has featured prominently in their Champions League campaign this term.
Nevertheless, Tonali’s ties to Italy — and his affection for AC Milan — remain strong. Speaking to Vivo Azzurro last month, he acknowledged that a return to Serie A “can never be ruled out,” describing Italy as “my country” and a place where “the league is getting better and better.”
Tonali still has a Newcastle contract till 2028
Tonali’s remarks have placed Newcastle’s sporting hierarchy on alert. New sporting director Ross Wilson is currently overseeing a review of player contracts, and Tonali’s status is likely to be a top priority. While his existing deal offers protection until 2028, the midfielder’s stature within the team could prompt discussions about improved terms.
For Eddie Howe, keeping Tonali happy may hinge more on ambition than money. The Italian’s comments suggest that continued progression — particularly qualification for the Champions League knockout stages — will be key to convincing him that his future remains in England.
